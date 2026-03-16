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Warriors' Moses Moody: Another absence coming
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1 min read
Moody (wrist) is out for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Moody will be sidelined for a seventh straight game Monday and remains without a timetable to return. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against Boston.
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