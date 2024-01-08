Moody accumulated 21 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 loss to the Raptors.

The Warriors fell behind early in Sunday's matchup, and Moody saw an uptick in playing time off the bench. He made the most of his increased role, matching his season-high scoring total with an efficient showing from the floor. Moody could see increased minutes while Chris Paul (hand) is sidelined. Moody outperformed Andrew Wiggins, who took on a starting role Sunday, but it's unclear whether the third-year pro will be in the mix to handle a starting role at some point during Paul's absence.