Moody finished Wednesday's 121-116 loss to the Kings with 28 points (9-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals over 39 minutes.

Moody scored at least 24 points for the second straight game, taking advantage of the fact that Golden State was missing a number of key players. After a muted start to the season, Moody has stepped up recently, putting himself on the standard league radar. While we would need to see this when the team is fully healthy, he could be worth a speculative grab.