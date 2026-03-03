Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Moody jammed his right wrist and injured his shoulder during Monday's 114-101loss to the Clippers, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports. Moody recorded 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes.

Moody managed to play through both injuries, but his status for the first game of Golden State's road trip Thursday against Houston should be monitored closely. The team will presumably re-evaluate him in the next day or two to determine the severity of the injuries.