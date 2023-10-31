The Warriors exercised the fourth-year team option on Moody's rookie contract Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Moody is now tied to the Warriors through the 2024-25 campaign. After garnering a modest bench role in each of his first two seasons, Moody has seen an elevated role to start 2023-24. He's averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 19.3 minutes across four appearances (one start).