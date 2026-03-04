Warriors' Moses Moody: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moody (wrist) will not play Thursday against Houston.
Moody picked up a right wrist sprain Monday against the Clippers, and he also tweaked his shoulder. The Warriors will hold him out Thursday, and it remains to be seen if he will be cleared in time for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
More News
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Sustains multiple injuries Monday•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Strong effort in loss•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Paces Golden State in win•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Hits for 17 points in defeat•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Flashes big upside•
-
Warriors' Moses Moody: Cleared to play Tuesday•