site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: warriors-seth-curry-cleared-to-play-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Warriors' Seth Curry: Cleared to play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Curry (glute) will play Sunday against the Trail Blazers.
Curry was able to shake off a questionable tag for this contest. He hasn't been a consistent part of the rotation, however.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories