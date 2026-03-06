Warriors' Seth Curry: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Curry hasn't appeared in a game for Golden State since Dec. 4. He's getting closer to a return, but he's simply going to be an emergency depth option once that happens.
