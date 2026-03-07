Warriors' Seth Curry: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Curry will have to wait at least one more game before making his Warriors debut as he continues to rehab from irritation of his left sciatic nerve in his back. His next chance to play is Monday against the Jazz.
