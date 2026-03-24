Warriors' Seth Curry: Not yet ready for return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (thigh) won't play Wednesday against Brooklyn.
Curry hasn't seen any action since March 13 after suffering a left thigh strain. The Warriors have yet to provide an update on his recovery, so he can be considered doubtful for Friday's clash against Washington until further notice.
More News
-
Warriors' Seth Curry: To miss at least a week•
-
Warriors' Seth Curry: Out with adductor strain•
-
Warriors' Seth Curry: Exits with adductor injury•
-
Warriors' Seth Curry: Not listed on injury report•
-
Warriors' Seth Curry: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Seth Curry: Returns to action with 13 points•