Warriors' Seth Curry: Remaining out for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (back) is out for Thursday's game against Houston.
Curry remains without a timetable for a return due to left sciatic nerve irritation. The veteran guard can be deemed week-to-week until the Warriors offer another update on his recovery.
