site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: warriors-seth-curry-remaining-out-vs-wizards | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Warriors' Seth Curry: Remaining out vs. Wizards
•
1 min read
Curry (thigh) is out for Friday's game against Washington.
Curry will miss another matchup due to a left thigh strain. His next chance to return will arrive Sunday in Denver.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read