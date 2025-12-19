site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Seth Curry: Won't go Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Curry (thigh) is out for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Curry hasn't been a factor since signing on with the Warriors earlier this month, so his absence shouldn't have an impact on Golden State's rotation.
