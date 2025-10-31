Richard ended with seven points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and two steals in 12 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 loss to the Bucks.

Breaking through Golden State's rotation won't be easy, but Richard seems to have earned the trust of coach Steve Kerr at the back end of the rotation. At least until De'Anthony Melton (knee) returns, Richard could see minutes in the low teens in certain matchups.