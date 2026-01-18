default-cbs-image
Richard will start Saturday versus the Hornets, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Richard is replacing Jimmy Butler in the first unit for Saturday's game, and it's unclear if Butler will play. As a starter this season, Richard has produced averages of 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 triples per game.

