Johnson (leg) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's opener against the Bucks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Johnson was able to get some contact work in Sunday after missing the entire preseason with a leg bruise. Due to his injury setback, Johnson will be facing an uphill battle for playing time early on this season. There certainly is a path to minutes for him if he finds the form he showed late in the 2024-25 season, to be clear.