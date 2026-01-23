site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' AJ Johnson: Will not play Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Johnson (illness) will not play Saturday against the Hornets.
Johnson was available to play Thursday against the Nuggets despite his illness, but he never saw the floor. He remains miles off the fantasy radar.
