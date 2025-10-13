Sarr amassed 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 17 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to Toronto.

Sarr impressed on both ends of the floor, scoring efficiently, while also adding three combined steals and blocks. Coming off a solid rookie campaign, Sarr will be hoping to continue his ascension, as will the Washington coaching staff. Poor efficiency has always been a talking point when it comes to Sarr's upside, so this was an encouraging effort on the offensive end.