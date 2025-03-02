Sarr (ankle) tallied 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes Saturday in the Wizards' 113-100 win over the Hornets.

Sarr made his return to action after missing the previous three games with a left ankle sprain. He took back his spot in the starting five and ended up seeing the larger share of playing time at center, with Richaun Holmes moving into a backup role and covering the other 22 minutes. The Wizards will continue to prioritize Sarr when he's healthy enough to play, and while he's already proven to be a strong source of defensive stats with averages of 1.5 blocks and 0.7 steals per contest, the rookie's poor efficiency will make his scoring more volatile from game to game.