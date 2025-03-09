Sarr ended with 10 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 victory over the Raptors.

The second overall pick in the 2024 Draft collected the seventh double-double of his career, and his first since Jan. 23. Sarr has had something of a stop-start rookie campaign, but in four games since returning from a sprained ankle, the 19-year-old has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.3 threes, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks as he teases his multi-category fantasy potential.