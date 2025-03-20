Sarr ended Wednesday's 128-112 loss to the Jazz with 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 23 minutes.

Sarr continues to improve throughout his rookie year, as he has now scored at least 20 points in three straight games. Not only is this the 19-year-old forward's longest streak of the season, but he has only scored at least 20 points seven times total. Sarr has also been efficient from behind the arc as of late, converting 38.3 percent of his 6.0 three-point attempts per contest across his last 10 appearances.