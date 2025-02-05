Sarr (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Sarr hasn't played since spraining his ankle Jan. 27 against the Pistons, and he was initially listed as out for Wednesday's game, which would've marked a fifth straight absence. However, the rookie has been surprisingly upgraded to available after Washington traded Jonas Valanciunas to the Kings on Wednesday afternoon. Sarr will likely face restrictions, so Richaun Holmes may still see a sizable role off the bench.