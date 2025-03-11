Sarr posted 16 points (5-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 30 minutes during Monday's 119-104 loss to the Raptors.

Sarr has been one of the most consistent rookies in the 2024-25 season, and the Frenchman has improved vastly when compared to how he was playing in the early stages of the campaign. This was his second consecutive double-double, and he's notched that feat eight times already in 2024-25. He's averaging a solid line of 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a combined 2.0 steals-plus-blocks per game in six outings since the beginning of the All-Star break.