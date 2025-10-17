Sarr registered 10 points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes of Thursday's 119-98 preseason loss to Detroit.

Sarr struggled to score efficiently from the field, and that was a consistent theme during his rookie season. And if Thursday was any indication, Sarr has the green light to shoot from beyond the arc as he continues to expand his game. Apart from his offensive shortcomings, there's a lot to like here in terms of defense and rebounding from a fantasy perspective.