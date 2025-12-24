Sarr logged seven points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 126-109 loss to the Hornets.

Sarr's seven points were his lowest of the season, but four of his 11 boards came on the offensive glass, and he made most of his presence felt on the defensive side of the floor with four blocks, tying a season high he set Nov. 7 against the Cavaliers. He has missed seven of the Wizards' last 10 games while managing a right adductor injury but should be available to play against the Raptors on Friday, given the additional rest.