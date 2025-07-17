Sarr (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Summer League game against the Jazz, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Sarr will sit out a second straight game due to rest purposes and is reportedly being shut down for the remainder of Summer League, per Varun Shankar of The Washington Post. The French import's last performance July 13 against the Nets was impressive, to put it mildly. He recorded eight blocks to go along with 16 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.