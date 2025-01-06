Sarr chipped in 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 110-98 loss to New Orleans.

Sarr produced the fourth double-double of his rookie season Sunday, extending a streak of double-digit scoring performances to 12 games in the process. During this interval, the first-year big man is averaging 14.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers. Sarr is slowly beginning to look the part of the 2024 No. 2 overall pick following a slow start to the year, but he'll face a stiff matchup Tuesday against the Rockets, who rank third in the league in points allowed per game (106.7).