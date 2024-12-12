Sarr (back) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Sarr will return to action Friday after missing Washington's previous two contests with lower back soreness. The rookie big man is averaging 11.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks in 28.2 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
