Sarr (back) is out for Monday's game against the Thunder, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.
Sarr will miss Monday's contest with a back issue. This is not the first time the rookie has been dealing with this injury, as he missed two games earlier this month with the same issue. Sarr's absence will likely translate to a bigger role for Jonas Valanciunas.
