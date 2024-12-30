Sarr (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Sarr was a late addition to the injury report which is rarely a good thing in fantasy basketball. The Wizards are unlikely to push Sarr at less than 100 percent given how their season is going, but they could wait and see how he looks in warmups before a decision is made. If Sarr is unable to go, Jonas Valanciunas would likely step into a larger role.
