Sarr chipped in 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 132-120 loss to New Orleans.

The rookie center scored in double digits for the 11th straight appearance, a stretch in which he's averaging 14.0 points, 6.7 boards, 2.6 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.4 blocks while shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc. Sarr has a firm hold on the starting job in the paint for the Wizards, but his workload could increase in the second half if the team elects to trade Jonas Valanciunas.