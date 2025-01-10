site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wizards-alexandre-sarr-suiting-up-against-chicago | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Wizards' Alexandre Sarr: Suiting up against Chicago
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sarr (illness) is available for Friday's game versus the Bulls.
Sarr has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday after missing Washington's previous contest due to an illness. The rookie big man should reclaim his starting spot from Jonas Valanciunas.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read