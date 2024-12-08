Sarr (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Sarr will miss both halves of Washington's weekend back-to-back set, marking his first absence of the season. His next chance to suit up will come Friday in Cleveland. Justin Champagnie will likely draw another start in Sarr's absence.
