Wizards' Anthony Gill: Available to play
RotoWire Staff
Gill (hand) is available to play Tuesday against the Knicks.
Gill was able to shake off his questionable tag for this contest. He saw a big workload in his most recent outing, but he finished scoreless in 27 minutes against the Kings on Sunday.
