Wizards' Anthony Gill: Iffy for Tuesday
Gill is questionable for Tuesday's game against New York with a right hand contusion.
With Washington shorthanded, Gill saw extended run Sunday against the Kings, but he finished scoreless in 27 minutes. He remains miles off the fantasy radar.
