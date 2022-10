Gill is starting Monday's contest against the 76ers.

Gill will draw his first start of the season after recording a season-high 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) during his last outing. The 30-year-old forward is averaging 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds over 10.8 minutes per game to begin the year. Deni Avdija will move to the bench for the Wizards.