This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Anthony Gill: Won't play with illness
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Gill (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Gill will be inactive Monday while battling an illness, paving the way for Julian Reese to join the starting five for his team debut. Gill's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Magic.