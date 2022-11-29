Beal supplied 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 142-127 win over the Timberwolves.

Beal is Washington's undisputed go-to player on offense, but he took a backseat in this game since both Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma were on fire. As a result, the veteran shooting guard only ended as the Wizards' third-best scorer here. Beal has missed six games this month already, but he's been productive when available. In fact, he's scored at least 20 points in nine games in a row, and he's averaging 25.9 points per game in November.