Wizards' Cam Whitmore: Drops a donut in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whitmore contributed zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one block and one steal in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 132-113 win over the Hawks.
Whitmore went scoreless for just the second time this season, continuing what has been a wildly inconsistent campaign. While he does have the ability to get hot from the field, his temperament is simply too volatile to trust in fantasy circles. At this stage, he should be viewed as nothing more than a potential streaming candidate, assuming you can catch him on the right night.
