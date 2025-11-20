Whitmore accumulated 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 120-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Whitmore has now dropped over 11 points in four of his last five games, averaging 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.4 blocks and 1.2 threes in that span. He will continue to operate as one of Washington's main bench scorers and could see himself in the starting lineup if injuries stack up or the Wizards trade some of their veteran players.