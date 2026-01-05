Wizards' CJ McCollum: Leads Wizards with 20 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCollum provided 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 141-115 loss to Minnesota.
McCollum did his job as a scorer in this one, drilling three triples for a third straight game while hitting at a clip of 66.7 percent from the field. The veteran guard has been a steady source of production for Washington, as he hasn't missed a single game this season and has more recently put up 20 points or more in seven of his previous 16 matchups.
