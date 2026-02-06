Wizards' D'Angelo Russell: Won't go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (illness/recently traded) won't play Thursday against the Pistons.
Russell was traded from the Mavs to the Wizards on Wednesday, and the trade isn't yet official. He'll need to wait at least until Saturday against Brooklyn to make his Washington debut.
