Ayton racked up four points (2-4 FG), six rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 103-94 victory over Orlando.

Ayton drew another start with Alex Sarr (knee) sidelined but remained a secondary offensive option, attempting just four shots while Anthony Davis dominated the scoring opportunities in Washington's frontcourt. Ayton's limited involvement is concerning for his short-term fantasy value, particularly with Sarr eventually expected to return. His rebounding offers some utility, but his upside appears restricted in the current rotation.