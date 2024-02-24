Avdija is a late scratch for Friday's matchup with the Thunder due to a left heel contusion.
This news comes less than an hour before tipoff in Oklahoma City. It is unclear when the injury occurred or who will be replacing Avdija in the starting lineup. The forward's next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus the Cavaliers.
