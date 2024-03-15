Avdija said after Thursday's 135-119 loss to the Rockets that he exited late in the fourth quarter of the game due to a sore left knee, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. "I feel like I kind of avoided something severe, and I'm happy about that. That's all that matters," Avdija said.

Avdija left the game three seconds after he turned the ball over when he landed awkwardly on the foot of Rockets defender Fred VanVleet. The Wizards were trailing by 15 points with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter at the time he exited, so Avdija's removal may have been precautionary more than anything else. The forward still saw a healthy workload in spite of the early exit, finishing with 24 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in 36 minutes. Avdija seemed confident that he avoided a serious issue Thursday, but he should still be viewed as questionable for Saturday's game in Chicago until the Wizards provide an update on his condition.