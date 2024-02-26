Avdija (heel) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Avdija has missed the last two games due to a heel injury, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Tuesday. If he sits out once again, Landry Shamet (neck) is a candidate to retain a starting role, while Johnny Davis and Jordan Poole could also see increased work.
