Goodwin logged 10 points (3-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 102-92 victory over Memphis.

Goodwin did nearly all of his scoring from beyond the arc, as he's now knocked down three triples in back-to-back contests. He's continuing to carve out a role for himself while Johnny Davis struggles to find his stride in the NBA. Goodwin is averaging 24.6 minutes to go with 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his last five games.