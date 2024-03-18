Poole finished with 31 points (12-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists and two rebounds over 23 minutes in Sunday's 130-104 loss to Boston.

Poole led all players in Sunday's contest in scoring while connecting on a team-leading trio of threes and handing out a quartet of assists to boost shorthanded Washington offensively in a losing effort. Poole has surpassed the 30-point mark in seven games this season, including in three of his last 10 outings.