Poole had 18 points (4-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 130-110 loss to Denver.

Poole moved to a bench role for this matchup against the Nuggets, and he seemed to look comfortable running the show with the second unit despite poor shooting overall. Poole has been one of the most underwhelming players in fantasy this season, but perhaps moving to the bench might spark him up, as he used to thrive as a bench alternative during his Golden State days. Poole will likely remain playing with the second unit when the Wizards take on the Thunder on Friday.