Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said Wednesday that Middleton (knee) will be ready for training camp, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Middleton missed the end of the 2024-25 campaign with a right knee contusion, but it didn't linger far into the offseason. Middleton will be playing on an expiring $33.3 million contract this season, and it will be interesting to see how much he's utilized, with the Wizards in the early stages of a rebuild.