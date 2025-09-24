Wizards' Khris Middleton: Healthy for camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said Wednesday that Middleton (knee) will be ready for training camp, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Middleton missed the end of the 2024-25 campaign with a right knee contusion, but it didn't linger far into the offseason. Middleton will be playing on an expiring $33.3 million contract this season, and it will be interesting to see how much he's utilized, with the Wizards in the early stages of a rebuild.
